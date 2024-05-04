Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

