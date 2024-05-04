Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.170-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

NSP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 305,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. Analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

