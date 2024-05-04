Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $14.19 on Friday, hitting $579.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $317.95 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

