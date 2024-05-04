Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 908,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 128,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.