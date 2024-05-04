Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 294,119 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,990 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 2,123,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

