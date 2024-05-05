AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 6,217 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington University bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 1,280,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $531.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

