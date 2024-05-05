Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,599 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 235.2% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 785,552 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

