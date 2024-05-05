American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
Shares of AMH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Homes 4 Rent
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.