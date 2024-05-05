Metis Global Partners LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 127,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,794,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

