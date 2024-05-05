Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.97 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $147.43 or 0.00229630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $65.97 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 575,391,112 coins and its circulating supply is 447,438,784 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

