Nano (XNO) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Nano has a market capitalization of $166.83 million and $3.78 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,283.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00743798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00126865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00042570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00205815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00100947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.