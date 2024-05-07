Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS.

ATSG traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,153. The firm has a market cap of $966.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

