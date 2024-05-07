Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 9,779,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,505,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.49 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QED

Quadrise Stock Performance

About Quadrise

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.