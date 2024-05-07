TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $194.27 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $194.27 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00056464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,394,740 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,426,844 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

