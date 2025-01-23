Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 27th (NASDAQ:CDT)

Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 24th.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.0 %
CDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,306,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,065,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.92.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
