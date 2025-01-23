Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 27th (NASDAQ:CDT)

Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 24th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.0 %

CDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,306,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,065,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

