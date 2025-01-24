Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces Positive Results from Feasibility Study – 8-K Filing Analysis**

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a Delaware-based company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol PLSE, recently disclosed key updates concerning its Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter System in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 21, 2025.

The company shared notable information from its first-in-human feasibility study on the aforementioned system. The study, involving treatment of 77 patients by six investigators, showcased promising initial results. Following an evaluation conducted at around three months post the ablation procedure, the study yielded insightful findings as detailed below:

– 100% success rate in achieving conduction block for all lesions.– A high pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) success rate of 92.4% (109 out of 118).– Ablation time for total PVI measured at 11.6 ± 4.5 minutes.– Procedure and fluoroscopy times were recorded at 88.3 ± 30.1 and 6.9 ± 2.4 minutes, respectively.– Left atrial dwell time averaged 29.6 ± 15.3 minutes.– Notable adverse events included one primary serious adverse event (cardiac perforation) and two adverse events (vertigo and creatinine elevation) that were successfully managed without complications.

The company also attached a press release to the filing, encapsulating the data from the feasibility study for reference.

Additionally, the filing included relevant financial information in Item 9.01, outlining the financial statements and associated exhibits like a press release dated January 21, 2025.

This disclosure reflects Pulse Biosciences’ commitment to delivering advancements in medical technologies and its dedication to transparency in sharing crucial study findings and financial updates with its stakeholders. Investors and market participants may continue to monitor further advancements as the company progresses with its Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter System.

For further details and the complete filing, interested parties are encouraged to review the Form 8-K on the SEC’s website or Pulse Biosciences’ investor relations page.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

