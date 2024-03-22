Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 9,687 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 105.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,124 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 57,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 1,456,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

