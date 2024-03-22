Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 15,743 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,534,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

