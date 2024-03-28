Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.49

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 60179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

