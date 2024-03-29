iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2705 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. 5,702,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,623,000 after purchasing an additional 533,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

