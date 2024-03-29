State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,481. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.