Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

