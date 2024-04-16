Ark Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $127.39 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,215,740 coins and its circulating supply is 180,216,518 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

