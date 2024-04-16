Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 50,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 922.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Geron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 6,438,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,327,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

