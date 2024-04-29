Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Reaches $120.18 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and approximately $120.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $13.27 or 0.00020878 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00054796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,126,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,255,084 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

