S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,647. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.63 and a 200 day moving average of $418.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.