Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.96 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $123.96 million and $18.67 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 185.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.96935669 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $18,102,095.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

