Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.99. Approximately 3,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.