Compound Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Compound has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and $33.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $52.47 or 0.00085473 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013279 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,157 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,157.00933961 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.75444339 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $41,903,374.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.