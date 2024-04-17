Goosehead Insurance, Inc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Goosehead Insurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 386,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.