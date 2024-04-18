1,123 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.34. 6,486,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average is $190.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

