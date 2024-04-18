AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $346.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,708. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

