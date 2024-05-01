CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $288.55 and last traded at $292.23. Approximately 567,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,454,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.54.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.58 and its 200-day moving average is $270.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

