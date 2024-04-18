Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 2.8%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €74.80 ($79.57) and last traded at €74.35 ($79.10). 128,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.30 ($76.91).
Aurubis Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.76 and its 200 day moving average is €69.89.
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
