Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.37. 1,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

