Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,256 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.