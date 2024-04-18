John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,737 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 59,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,433. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.