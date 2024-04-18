Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 148 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $8.10 on Thursday, reaching $327.93. 1,073,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,705. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.57 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

