Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0022

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,901.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

