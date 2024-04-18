Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $235.79. 2,790,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,023. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

