Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Sells 56,080 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,080 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,646,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,343,496. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

