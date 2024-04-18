WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.80 ($41.28) and last traded at €39.00 ($41.49). 3,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.20 ($41.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.04.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

