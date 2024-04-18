Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,402. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

