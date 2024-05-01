Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 391,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.