Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires 18,315 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned about 1.98% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 112,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,231. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

