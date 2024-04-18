Kelly Rodriques Sells 20,803 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,437,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 675,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forge Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Forge Global

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.