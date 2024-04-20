Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 1,595,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 583,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,949 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

