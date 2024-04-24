Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter.

Ennis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,944. The company has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

