iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $508.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

