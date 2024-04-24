KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 1.2%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. 186,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 109,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

Insider Activity at KDA Group

In related news, Director Marc Lemieux purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$37,840.00. In other news, Director Marc Lemieux bought 88,000 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00. Also, Director Isabelle Bégin purchased 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

